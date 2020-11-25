Northwest Georgia District Department of Public Health Director Dr. Gary Voccio believes Rome has become a hot spot for the coronavirus over the past month.
He voiced concern about the high numbers being seen in Floyd and surrounding counties while speaking to County Commissioners at their bimonthly
"We're seeing a much more widespread transmission of the virus in all of the counties," Voccio said.
Floyd County alone has had almost 5,000 COVID-19 cases, according to the DPH. The Thursday daily status report showed 4,975 cases, with 465 diagnosed in the past 14 days.
Additionally, the deaths of three local residents were reported on Thanksgiving, in addition to the two reported Tuesday. That makes 13 so far this month, and a total of 76 who have died from the virus in Floyd County.
While Voccio is very worried about the rise in cases, he said there is plenty of personal protective equipment at the hospitals in the district and there are still ventilators available.
Most hospitals are taking care of an average of 30 to 40 COVID-19 patients at a time, he said. However, Floyd Medical Center topped 50 patients for the first time this week -- and on Thursday FMC and Redmond Regional Medical Center had a total of 91 patients.
When asked by Commissioner Rhonda Wallace about a possible change in the quarantine time frame, Voccio clarified that the quarantine period is still 14 days and has not changed.
He went on to say that it takes an average of two to 10 days for the virus to replicate and be detected in a person's body. However, they don't know exactly when this replication process begins and people can transmit the virus without knowing.
As the community moves past Thanksgiving and goes into December, Voccio advises people to be cautious and mindful of the virus when interacting with friends and family.
If people do gather, he said they should do it outside or keep the windows of the house open to make sure there is plenty of ventilation.
"In my opinion and from what I've read, it's not very transmissible by touching solid surfaces," he said. "But it is still easily transmitted by aerosol and the air."
Along with the holidays come winter breaks for college students, who are returning to their homes after being in other hot-spot environments.
"They're living in dormitories and going to classrooms and now they're coming home," he said.
The director also told commissioners that they are hoping for a vaccine to be available in the next few months.
"We're still determining who will get the vaccine first, but that will be determined by people above me," Voccio said.
There are separate tiers of people who are the most easily exposed to the virus, according to Voccio, with medical professionals being at the top. These tiers will help determine who gets the vaccine first.
Before he left, he advised commissioners and the public to continue wearing masks, get a flu shot and to sanitize and wash their hands frequently.
After speaking to Voccio, commissioners discussed, but took no action on, requiring people to wear face masks when they come in to county buildings and attend meetings. Currently, the board encourages the use.