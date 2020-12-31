Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Areas of dense morning fog. Periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Areas of dense morning fog. Periods of rain. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.