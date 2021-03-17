There have been some changes to the predicted weather expected in our area today through Friday and northwest Georgia has been upgraded to an enhanced risk of possible tornadoes developing from the severe storms moving into our area today.
The severe threat is predicted for later this evening into the late night hours.
To prepare, Floyd County Emergency Management Director Tim Herrington said people should to download a weather alert app, such as the Floyd County EMA app, on their phone to notify them about tornado watches and warnings.
He stressed the importance of having an emergency notification in place to alert you of potential threats from tornadoes, flooding and flash flooding the area.
In addition, prepare by having a safe place identified at your residence to go to in the event of a tornado during the night time hours, he said.
"Please take the necessary steps to keep your family and friends safe during severe weather incidents," he said.
Updated weather forecast from the National Weather Service:
Highlights:
We have upgraded to a Moderate Risk (level 4 of 5) across east central GA for Thursday. We still have an Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) across west GA tonight.
Some isolated strong to severe storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening today. All hazards will be possible with these (tornadoes, strong winds, hail, flash flooding).
The primary concern remains late tonight into Thursday with a line of storms moving across the state from west to east. These storms will be capable of tornadoes, some of which could be significant or long-tracked, damaging winds, flash flooding, and hail.
Today (afternoon):
Isolated thunderstorms which could be strong to severe will be possible across north and central GA.
Primary threats:
Damaging winds (> 60 mph)
Brief tornado
Hail up to 1"
Flash flooding from heavy rainfall
Tonight into Thursday:
An Enhanced Risk (level 3 of 5) is in effect today across west Georgia. A Moderate Risk (level 4 of 5) is in effect tomorrow across east central Georgia.
We expect a severe threat for most of north and central Georgia as a line of storms moves from west to east across the state, which will include all threats (tornadoes, wind, hail, flash flooding).
Timing (note - this is our current best estimate, and may change as we get more information through the day):
The line of storms should arrive in west GA (including Columbus) between 2-6 AM.
The Atlanta metro will likely be affected between 6-10 AM.
Athens and Macon between 8AM-12PM.
Eastern GA will possibly have an extended threat through the afternoon into the evening.
Primary threats:
Tornadoes, a few of which could be strong or long-tracked
Damaging winds (> 60 mph)
Hail up to 1"
Flash flooding from heavy rainfall
Floyd County could see as much as eight inches of rain over the next few days as major storms move in from the West and Southwest.
With such an excessive amount of rain predicted, Herrington believes there will be some flash flooding in some parts of Floyd County.
He advises people to be on the watch for road closures over the next few days and to drive carefully to avoid hydroplaning.
Along with the flooding, there’s also a chance of downed trees and powerlines, which could lead to widespread power outages in some areas.