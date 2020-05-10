The Sunday evening update to Georgia COVID-19 cases has the number of Floyd County positives back down to 157 after a noon report listed 161 residents with novel coronavirus infections.
The website notes that the posted numbers are preliminary and may change as more information is gathered on a person under investigation.
It's the first time since Thursday there has not been an increase in the reported number of cases for the county. With an estimated population of 99,916, that puts the rate of infection at just under 16 confirmed cases in every 10,000 residents.
The number of deaths has held steady at 12 since Thursday, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report as of 7:25 p.m. on Mother's Day.
Statewide, the number of Georgia patients hospitalized due to the coronavirus has fallen to its lowest total in weeks, Gov. Brian Kemp said.
The state's death toll was at 1,405 Sunday and nearly 6,000 people have been hospitalized. Kemp tweeted Saturday morning that 1,203 patients were currently hospitalized, the lowest number since the state started reporting the figure on April 8.
He also noted that Saturday's total of 897 ventilators in use across the state was the lowest number since early April.
"We will win this fight together!" the Republican governor tweeted.
As of Sunday evening, the DPH said there were more than 33,500 confirmed cases of the virus in the state — an increase of more than 1,000 since Saturday.
Kemp has said the public health state of emergency and the shelter in place for the elderly and medically-fragile remains in effect through June 12. Georgia began to reopen some businesses on April 24, while others followed a few days later.
Meanwhile, in Richmond County, Sheriff Richard Roundtree received notification Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19, the sheriff's office said in a news release. He was tested Wednesday to encourage residents in the county to get tested.
According to the sheriff's office, Roundtree is symptom-free. Still, he has self-quarantined at his home, where he will remain until it is deemed safe for him to return to the office, The Augusta Chronicle reported.
Efforts are being made to arrange testing for all employees of the sheriff's administration building as well as any other employees who may have had contact with the sheriff.
"The Sheriff remains dedicated to his service to the citizens of Richmond County and asks the public to continue to practice social distancing as well as the other guidelines set forth by the CDC," the statement reads.
Fulton, Dekalb, Gwinnett and Cobb Counties continue to lead the state in total virus cases, while Northwest Georgia counties remain relatively low on the list.
Bartow County leads the area, having reported 363 total cases as of Sunday -- an infection rate of close to 33 out of every 10,000 residents -- and 31 deaths.
Here's a look at the numbers for some other surrounding counties:
Gordon County had another case confirmed Sunday for at total of 122. The number of deaths remained at 15.
Polk Countyincreased by one to 66 total cases, with zero deaths.
Chattooga County remained at 16 total cases and two deaths.
Walker County rose by one to 65 total cases, with zero deaths.
Whitfield County had five more residents test positive for a total of 154. The number of fatalities remained at six.
For more information about Georgia's COVID-19 pandemic, visit the state's Department of Public Health site at dph.georgia.gov.