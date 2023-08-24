protesters for Trump

Local supporters of former president Donald Trump stage a small protest outside Ole Tymer BBQ on Thursday afternoon. They were protesting Trump’s recent indictment ahead of his booking at the Fulton County Jail.

 Adam Carey
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In