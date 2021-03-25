Much of northwest Georgia is under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. today as strong storms roll through this afternoon and tonight.
"Currently Floyd County is under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. tonight. The county is also under a Flash Flood Watch until 8 a.m. tomorrow," according to Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington. "We have had a severe thunderstorm move into our area bringing some heavy rain and lightning causing localized flooding and standing water on roadways. The more severe portions of this storm are expected in afternoon continuing into the evening hours."
As of 12:31 p.m. a severe thunderstorm was located near Esom Hill near Cedartown moving east at 55 mph. Southeastern Floyd County as well as Polk County are under a severe thunderstorm warning. As of 1 p.m. there were just over 3,000 power outages in Polk County near Cedartown and around 200 in Floyd County, according to Georgia Power.
There’s a potential for strong winds, flash flooding, spin-up tornadoes and isolated quarter-sized hail up to one inch.
Based on the timing of the severe weather predicted this afternoon, Floyd County Schools are dismissing students and staff at 1 p.m. Rome City schools will dismiss at the normal time.
There will be no after school care today for both Rome City Schools and Floyd County Schools or any afternoon athletic or instructional programs for students.
About two to four inches of rain is expected from the storms and the area is under a flash flood watch through Thursday night.
“It should start clearing out before Friday,” Herrington said.
The National Weather Service forecasts potential wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour all day and night.
Herrington encourages all county residents to get some sort of weather alert app on their phones and track the storms as they move through. This is especially important in case of possible spin-up tornadoes around the county.
You can download the Floyd County EMA app on the Google Play store and Apple Store.