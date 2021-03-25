Much of northwest Georgia is under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. today as strong storms roll through this afternoon and tonight. There are reports of some flooding as well as some downed trees.
There are some spotty outages and a tree down on Brown Street. As of 5:30 p.m. there are 246 people without power in Floyd County and over 2,000 in Polk County, according to Georgia Power.
Strong storms and reports of rotation pushed through southern Floyd County and northern Polk County today. The storms appear to be pushing toward Bartow and Cherokee County as of 5 p.m.
"Currently Floyd County is under a Tornado Watch until 9 p.m. tonight. The county is also under a Flash Flood Watch until 8 a.m. tomorrow," according to Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington. "We have had a severe thunderstorm move into our area bringing some heavy rain and lightning causing localized flooding and standing water on roadways. The more severe portions of this storm are expected in afternoon continuing into the evening hours."
There’s a potential for strong winds, flash flooding, spin-up tornadoes and isolated quarter-sized hail up to one inch.
Based on the timing of the severe weather predicted this afternoon, Floyd County Schools are dismissing students and staff at 1 p.m. Rome City schools will dismiss at the normal time.
There will be no after school care today for both Rome City Schools and Floyd County Schools or any afternoon athletic or instructional programs for students.
All Georgia Northwestern Technical College classes scheduled after 4:15 p.m. today will be canceled due to the threat of severe weather. This is for all GNTC campuses.
About two to four inches of rain is expected from the storms and the area is under a flash flood watch through Thursday night.
“It should start clearing out before Friday,” Herrington said.
Parts of Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee on Thursday will be at high risk of strong tornadoes that can stay on the ground for miles, The national Storm Prediction Center warned.
Some of the metropolitan areas in the path of Thursday's storms include Memphis and Nashville in Tennessee; and Birmingham and Huntsville in Alabama.
The environment as the storms move in will be “very favorable for long-track strong tornadoes," the Storm Prediction Center said in its latest briefing.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for 46 counties ahead of the predicted severe weather. At least two tornado warnings were issued shortly after noon in central and west Alabama, but there were no immediate damage reports.
A flash flood watch Thursday covered northern parts of Alabama and Georgia and portions of Tennessee and western North Carolina.
Up to 4 inches of rain — with higher amounts possible — is expected in northern Alabama, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
State troopers closed all lanes of a section of Interstate 65 near Cullman after floodwaters covered the roadway.
Herrington encourages all county residents to get some sort of weather alert app on their phones and track the storms as they move through. This is especially important in case of possible spin-up tornadoes around the county.
You can download the Floyd County EMA app on the Google Play store and Apple Store.