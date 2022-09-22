The Rome Police Department and the Floyd County Police Department, along with numerous other public safety agencies, will be conducting a live exercise of the Child Abduction Response Team in North Rome on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
The local CART was certified in 2011 and was the second only to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to be certified in the state. The purpose of the team is to quickly respond to and locate a child who has been abducted and is in life danger.
To maintain the certification, the team must conduct a full scale live exercise periodically in order to remain prepared for such an incident.
The exercise scheduled for Thursday will be conducted in the area of North Rome. People in the area may notice an increase in public safety personnel and may have contact with some of the officers during the exercise.
Anyone with questions about this exercise should contact the Rome Police Department at 706-238-5111.