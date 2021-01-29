Statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Forrest removed from Myrtle Hill Cemetery, put in storage

The statue of a controversial Confederate general credited with being a founder of the KKK in Myrtle Hill Cemetery was removed from its pedestal in Myrtle Hill Cemetery early Friday.
"We voted back in July unanimously to move it," Mayor Craig McDaniel said.
At that point nothing happened over a concern about state law which dictates statues like the one of Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest have to be moved to a place of similar prominence.
The issue was brought back up this week in a committee and after a city commission discussion, McDaniel said he felt that is was appropriate to go ahead and take action.
After that meeting McDaniel said he spoke with City Manager Sammy Rich about going ahead and moving the statue into storage.
"I said 'guys, we can't kick this can down the road, let's move it'," McDaniel said. He polled his fellow commissioners and they were all on board with the plan.
"The general consensus is we're going to move the statue to Jackson Hill," McDaniel said. That area is the former location of Fort Norton, one of several Confederate forts in the Civil War in Rome. "The committee will decide where it will be moved."