Time will tell if hospitalizations will reach record highs set in early September, but the daily COVID-19 patient count in Floyd County's hospitals continues to increase.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 peaked in September, staying above 200. On Tuesday, Floyd County Emergency Management Agency records showed a total of 82 COVID-19 positive patients being treated in local hospitals -- 52 at Floyd Medical Center and 22 at AdventHealth Redmond.
That's up from 75 on Monday. While that's potentially a daily fluctuation, the average COVID-19 patient count has steadily increased. Two weeks ago on Dec. 21 there were 30 COVID-19 positive patients in local hospitals, one week ago on Dec. 28 that number had increased to 39.
On Monday, Grady Memorial Hospital reported treating 239 COVID-19 patients and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta reported it had 102 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. Both hospitals stated the numbers are record highs.
The webpage where the Georgia Department of Public Health reports COVID-19 statistics crashed Monday, citing "a large amount of data overwhelming the system," but was back up on Tuesday.
On average, Floyd County has reported 171.6 new cases per day in the past week. That's nearly triple the previous week's 7-day moving average of 63 on Dec. 28. A week prior, on Dec. 21, the 7-day moving average was 23 new cases a day.
For reference, the highest 7-day moving average to date was on Sept. 6, at 171.4 new COVID-19 cases per day. The other issue is that there's no indication the current spike is at its peak, meaning if the spread continues it will surpass any other peak Floyd County has seen so far.
There have been reports of long testing lines locally and across the state and nation. The upsurge has been attributed to a combination of things: the continued wide spread of the delta variant, holiday gatherings and the introduction of the highly virulent omicron variant.
Nationally, more than one million new COVID-19 infections were reported in the U.S. early this week as most states worked to clear holiday backlogs, according to the Wall Street Journal.