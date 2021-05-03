The fire department discovered the source of the natural gas odor reported in the south end of the county this morning.
A gas company contractor was attempting to burn off an amount of mercaptan, the chemical that gives commercial natural gas its odor, according to Rome-Floyd Fire Chief Troy Brock.
The smell from that odor drifted to the location on the 1800 block of Old Cedartown Road and the weather caused that odor to remain closer to the ground which allowed it the odor to spread over much of the southern portion of Floyd County
The smell of gas disrupted classes for a time early Monday.
Floyd County Schools Superintendent Glenn White said students at Pepperell High School temporarily moved into the gym as a result but resumed classes around 10 a.m. after the smell cleared. A release from the Rome City Schools system stated the school system remained in session.