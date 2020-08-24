Six Floyd County residents were reported as deceased due to COVID-19 over the weekend bringing a seven day total to nine, according to Georgia Department of Public Health reports.
It's important to remember that the state often reports deaths several days after they actually occurred.
Up to this point, we have informed of deaths related to COVID-19 by family members of the deceased but the reports matching up with personal information did not show up in the DPH report until several days later.
There was one death reported Friday, another Saturday and five on Sunday -- bringing Floyd County's total COVID-19 deaths to 27.
Georgia reported nearly 100 COVID-19 deaths Saturday and 42 Sunday and now has 5,132 deaths statewide. During the same time period the state reached 253,942 cumulative COVID-19 cases.
The rising number of deaths continues a recent pattern, reported by Georgia Health News of higher numbers of deaths as the daily COVID-19 cases reported have decreased.
Georgia ranks among states with the most cases per capita over the past seven days, trailing only Mississippi, according to the New York Times. It ranks seventh in the rate of deaths over the same time period.
As of Monday there were 46 COVID-19 positive patients being treated at local hospitals and four people suspected of having the disease caused by the novel coronavirus awaiting test results. The patients are not necessarily Floyd County residents.
Here are cumulative totals as of Friday for local long term care facilities compared with totals recorded two weeks ago:
Winthrop Health and Rehabilitation Center: 37 COVID-19 positive residents (+17), 5 deaths (+3) and 11 staff infected (+2). That’s an increase of 17 residents, three deaths and two staff infections.
Pruitthealth-Rome: 36 COVID-19 positive residents (+7), one death and 61 staff infected (+5). That's an increase of seven residents and five staff.
Fifth Avenue Health Care: Six COVID-19 positive residents, no deaths and nine staff infected (+1). That's an increase of one staff infection.
Renaissance Marquis Retirement Village: One COVID-19 positive resident, one death, no staff infected (no reported increases over a two week period).
Chulio Hills Health and Rehabilitation: 18 COVID-19 positive residents, two deaths and 20 staff infected (no reported increases over a two week period)