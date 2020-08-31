The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Rome Ga Cares and the Sheriff’s Posse are partnering to assist with the relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Laura.
Our goal is the same as always, to provide relief and resources to the smaller communities that were hit hard by this terrible storm but aren’t the focal point of major resources. We will be leaving on Sept. 21 and traveling to a location in Louisiana that is yet to be determined.
We will be taking donations of supplies at the North Rome Church of God warehouse Monday -- Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon. The last day for donations will be Friday, Sept. 18.
Supplies requested are: bleach, wipes, cases of water, trash bags, dawn soap, COVID-19 masks, bug spray, scrub pads, sponges, gloves, blue tarps and any cleaning supplies. If you would rather donate money for supplies the approximate cost of one bucket is $75. Any donation is appreciated.
"We appreciate that we have always had an amazing response from the citizens of Floyd County whenever there are people in need," the statement read. "In addition to donations we also need volunteers to help accept donations and load trucks."
If you are interested in being a volunteer, please notify us ASAP. Our point of contact for this operation is Lt. James Womack and he can be reached at (706) 591-6504.
Monetary donation checks/money orders can be made out to “Rome Ga Cares” and will be accepted on site at North Rome Church of God warehouse during donation hours.
Monetary donations can also be mailed to 3 Government Plaza, Suite 110 Rome, Ga 30161 or made by going to www.floydsheriff.com and clicking the link to donate or by going to the Rome Ga Cares Facebook page and following the link there. All donations are tax deductible.