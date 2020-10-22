The effort to eliminate polio worldwide has made great strides over the last three decades.
Saturday has been designated World Polio Day and thus far this year, just 129 cases have been reported around the globe, all in Afghanistan or Pakistan.
Rotary International adopted the eradication of polio as a primary initiative in 1988 when there were more than 300,000 cases a year being reported.
As recently as the 1940s and '50s, upwards of a half million people a year were dying from polio. President Franklin D. Roosevelt is probably one of the most famous Americans who was afflicted with the disease.
"Polio is a crippling and potentially deadly infectious disease caused by a virus that spreads from person to person," said Pete McDonald, former president of Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
McDonald told members of the Rome Rotary Club that the disease has been around thousands of years, but only became a global issue when people started becoming more highly mobile in the first decade of the 20th century.
By the time the '40s and '50s rolled around, much of the U.S. population was extremely scared of falling prey to the disease and stayed indoors. Swimming pools were closed.
"It was a very scary and difficult time," McDonald said.
The earliest vaccines were developed by research teams led by Dr. Jonas Salk and Dr. Albert Sabin. A lot of their research was funded by the March of Dimes.
McDonald explained that while the disease has all but been been wiped out, the U.S. still spends $60 million a year to produce and distribute vaccines.
Today, the polio vaccine is still administered to children all around the world before they reach school age. There were three types of wild polio viruses. Types 2 and 3 have been eradicated from the world. Type 1 is still being reported in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Earlier this year, the World Health Organization and others proclaimed that polio had been eradicated on the African continent.
Rotarians around the world are encouraged to donate what would amount to the price of a nice lunch, about $15 each year, to help pay for the distribution of the vaccines. The oral vaccine originally pioneered by Sabin costs about $0.18 a dose, according to McDonald. The Salk injection vaccine costs about $6 a dose.
"When you're trying to treat as many as a half billion kids each year, cost is a major issue," McDonald said.
Dr. Randy Sumner said there are occasional instances where there is a mutation and a child gets real polio, "but it's very, very rare."
Sumner was with a group that participated in a vaccination program in Ethiopia a number of years ago.
"You wait for the government to tell you when you can do your campaign," Sumner said. They were sent about as far away as he could imagine, where the need was greatest.
"It was just the right thing to do and that's the way Rotary works," Sumner said. "We don't go places and tell people what to do. We offer our resources and they tell us what they need."
That's a large part of why the polio campaign remains a major service project for the international organization.