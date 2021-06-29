Rome officials are waiting to hear from Atlanta Gas Light regarding repaving asphalt roads around the city that have been damaged by pipeline construction.
City Manager Sammy Rich said they’re unsure as to what roads would be covered and how much they’re planning to repave.
Once they hear back from the gas company, they’ll assess the rest of the damage and move from there.
The 9.3-mile pipeline will provide a 300 psi system feeding roughly 494,000 cubic feet of natural gas per hour to the International Paper plant om Coosa. The average residential home uses about 168 cubic feet a day.
Over 80% of the pipeline work is finished, according to the latest weekly progress report published on June 23. At this point the company estimates the pipeline will be complete and functional by Sept. 8.
The pipeline in its entirety travels west along Alabama Highway and Shorter Avenue, eventually going north on Watson Street. From there the pipeline heads east on Elm Street across Lavender Drive to John Davenport Drive.
It then continues north on North Division Street, east on Charlton Street and south on Martha Berry Boulevard to the area of the post office, where the line crosses the Oostanaula River to Ridge Ferry Park.
From Ridge Ferry Park, the line runs along Turner McCall Boulevard to Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to Kingston Highway and ends at the AGL facility known as Rome Tap One.
A majority of the work is complete along Shorter Avenue, North Division Street and John Davenport Drive. Turner McCall Boulevard construction is listed as complete in the AGL weekly progress report.
However, a lot of work remains along Charlton Street and Elm Street. Construction recently started on Elm Street, where they’re still installing pipe and excavating ditches.
About 58% of the work is complete along Charlton where construction workers are preparing to dig a ditch along the west portion of the road and begin installing the pipe.
Drilling operations have started on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and are expected to continue for the next few weeks.