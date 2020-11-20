The 60th annual Rome Optimist Club Pancake Breakfast will take place from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.
This will be the first year there will be no sit-down breakfast and everyone will be served at their cars. The breakfast will be drive-thru style, with people pulling into parking spaces at the Rome Civic Center and showing their tickets or paying for their meals from the car. Volunteers and Optimist Club members will then deliver the pancakes, sausage and drinks to the car. No one should have to get out of their cars at the event.
Optimist Club member Charles Graves said they are very disappointed they can't do the usual sit-down breakfast they've done over the years, but he believes it will be smooth.
Tickets are $8 at the door and if you're interested in buying sausage, the club will be selling it for $5 a pound.
Graves said they usually raise around $25,000 to $30,000 at the fundraiser, but is unsure if they'll meet the same amount this year. It is the club's only fundraiser and the money goes towards scholarships and giving back to youth in the community.
He hopes that next year they can return to their traditional sit-down pancake breakfast.