Another 39 Floyd County residents tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the number of cases to just under 4,400 since March.
The Georgia Department of Health's daily status report noted 65 local people have died from the virus. That's a drop from the 66 reported Monday, when it's likely the county of residence for a recent fatality was misidentified.
Locally, the number of diagnosed cases is increasing more quickly, with 374 in the past 14 days. The positivity rate for those tested was at 13.3% for that period.
That's indicative of widespread transmission of the respiratory illness, even as the rise in coronavirus infections has slowed statewide.
The state's report on Monday listed 50 high-transmission counties, including include 15 counties in west and Northwest Georgia, home to Rome, Carrollton and Dalton.
Georgia is averaging about 1,600 new coronavirus cases a day confirmed through genetic tests, according to a seven-day rolling average, plus about 500 a day confirmed through less accurate antigen tests.
Those numbers were higher Monday than they were a week earlier, but had come down in recent days from even higher peaks. It's unclear whether the change represents an enduring trend or just a pause in the steady rise in cases since early October, with cases confirmed through genetic tests having risen nearly 40%. Those tests show nearly 375,000 confirmed infections.
The state started releasing daily antigen numbers last week after releasing once-a-week totals for two previous weeks. Officials had been promising to add the number for weeks, after national experts said the best accounting for the disease would include those tests results as well.
There are other discouraging signs. The share of positive tests has risen over the past two weeks from 7.2% on Oct. 26 to 7.4% on Monday. Experts say that if more than 5% of tests are coming back positive, it suggests that too few tests are being done and many infections may be going undetected.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to creep up, having averaged nearly 1,500 on days over the past week, up 17% from October lows.
Locally, Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center reported a combined 63 coronavirus patients Tuesday -- compared to 36 on Oct. 10. Their patients are not necessarily from Floyd County.
As yet, hospitalization increases are tracking below increased case rates. The number of deaths Georgia is recording has rebounded off of recent lows to around 30 a day. The state had confirmed 8,223 deaths as of Monday, as well as 454 probable deaths.
Deaths typically come only after new cases are detected and people are hospitalized. While most people who contract the coronavirus recover after suffering only mild to moderate symptoms, it can be deadly for older patients and those with other health problems.
Gov. Brian Kemp remains in quarantine until later this week after being exposed to the virus at a political event in LaGrange.