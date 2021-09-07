Floyd County swept past previous records on Tuesday with 203 people hospitalized with serious cases of COVID-19 as the largest surge seen since the beginning of the pandemic continued.
According to state health records, another trend doctors have warned about appears to have begun. Nine Floyd County residents have died from COVID-19 in the first seven days of September.
Since mid-July the number of new reported infections has skyrocketed. With the highly infectious Delta variant, positivity rates speak to likely a much higher actual spread.
In the Northwest region the average positivity rate is about 25%, according to the Department of Public Health district director, Dr. Gary Voccio. Public health experts have said a 5% to 10% positivity rate indicates that enough testing is being done to accurately determine the spread of a virus.
Floyd County has a positivity rate of 28%, Chattooga County is at 37% and Dade County is at 24%.
"We're averaging anywhere from 25 to 40 percent positivity rate in the region," Voccio said. "Those numbers are extraordinarily high and it's very disappointing. With numbers that high, your hospitals are going to be full."
With football season in full swing and holidays around the corner, Voccio said he doesn't see cases declining anytime soon.
"I suspect we'll see even higher numbers over the course of the next week or two because of the holiday we recently had," he said. "Georgia's also a football state and with college and high school football, it's going to lend itself to even worse numbers."
Voccio said he also finds the recent rise in the number of young people requiring hospitalization very troubling.
"The numbers are now almost equal between younger people getting sick and the elderly population," Voccio said. "And unfortunately, we've had some recent deaths of younger people and that's why it's so pertinent to get vaccinated."
Testing
Down the road at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, drivers awaiting COVID-19 testing were lined up out of the entrance and onto North Broad Street.
After closing back in March to focus on vaccinations, Northwest Georgia DPH testing sites reopened last week and are now processing about 200 to 300 tests a day The turnaround time for results is about 40 hours.
The DPH has contracted with two lab groups, Mako Medical Laboratories and LTS Health, to process the tests and Voccio said they are managing the heavy influx of tests very well.
Even though the DPH is back to testing, all 10 of the health departments in our region are offering free vaccines at their sites. You can schedule a vaccine on the DPH's website dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, the Georgia DPH Vaccine Dashboard reported 36% of Floyd County residents have been fully vaccinated and 41% have had at least one dose. That's a slight uptick since the beginning of July.