Rome's Community Development Services Committee wants to move the statue of Confederate Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest from Myrtle Hill Cemetery to a newly renovated Fort Norton Park atop Jackson Hill.
The committee unanimously passed a motion Wednesday to have the city petition the state for permission. It also recommended that the city take whatever action is necessary to protect the statue from vandalism.
The motion also calls for the city to relocate the statue as "quickly and expeditiously as possible" if state officials approve the move.
The committee -- which includes three city commissioners -- also backed the creation of two new citizen committees aimed at addressing issues with monuments and markers. All three recommendations are scheduled to go to the full Rome City Commission at its Monday meeting.
The proposed interpretation advisory committee would write the full interpretive history of Forrest, which would be placed on a sign in proximity to the statue.
The motion calls for a six-member committee -- with three members who are considered to be pro-Forrest residents of the city and three who are considered anti-Forrest residents.
The committee would be chaired by a neutral person selected by the other six. That person would have to be a unanimous choice and could only vote in the event of a deadlock.
A member of the Community Development Services Committee will sit as an ex-officio member of the advisory committee.
The panel would be provided with a $5,000 budget to hire academic historians qualified to conduct research into the life and actions of Forrest and help guide them toward a full historical perspective.
The committee will be asked to report back to the Community Development Services Committee within 180 days of its formation.
"We're not changing history, but by telling the whole story we're changing how we remember history," said Commissioner Sundai Stevenson. "I think that's what this is all about, how we remember history."
The other citizens committee would be a permanent monuments advisory committee -- to explore and make recommendations regarding future monuments or statues in the city.
The chair of the advisory committee would be a city commissioner chosen by the Community Development Services Committee. Members of the committee would be selected from among city residents by the Committee on Committees, just like any other city committee.
The chair would decide on the number of members of the committee but it would not be less than five residents of the community.
Commissioner Mark Cochran chairs the Community Development Services Committee. He said the intent of the monuments advisory committee is to have a group charged with looking at who might have not been included in memorials or monuments -- parts of Rome's history that might be missing -- and create a way to celebrate and honor those people.
Lauren Sklar was on hand for the Wednesday meeting with her daughter Abby Sklar, who started the petition for the removal of the Forrest statue.
"You definitely have thought about this and I think that is a testament to your listening at two other meetings where people came and spoke," Lauren Sklar said.
She said the committee's action served as notice to residents of Rome who have spoken out on the statue, pro or con, that they should not feel like their words were wasted.
Commissioner Randy Quick said commissioners have listened carefully to the discussion across the community.
"Everyone's opinion matters and we represent every citizen," Quick said.