Rome commissioners said that without the participation of local businesses a city-wide mask ordinance won't succeed as a measure to curb the high spread of COVID-19.
Because businesses can opt out of the ordinance, a provision included in Gov. Brian Kemp's emergency order, commissioners urged local businesses to cooperate.
"It's in their best interest," City Commissioner Craig McDaniel said. "We're trying to keep businesses open. It can't just be the city commision -- we have to have our merchants support this."
Many small businesses suffered when Kemp enacted a statewide shutdown earlier this year, and several city commissioners voiced a desire to keep that from happening again.
Prior to the unanimous vote to pass a city-wide ordinance requiring face coverings during a meeting Tuesday, commissioners heard from Dr. Gary Voccio, director of the 10-county Northwest Georgia Public Health District.
"Masks do work," Voccio said. "There is an aerosol spread when you don't have a mask that isn't spread when you do have a mask."
He stressed that the virus is spread by unprotected people in close quarters and the spread can be lessened by taking a few measures -- wearing a mask, social distancing and regular hand washing and sanitizing.
"The 84 people who have died in Floyd County got (COVID-19) from somebody else," Voccio told commissioners.
The ordinance -- which goes into effect today -- is similar to the city's previous ordinance passed in September in that people are essentially required to wear a mask in public.
The ordinance will include a civil penalty. A person who does not comply with the order will get a warning and a chance to comply. If they refuse, they will be issued a $25 fine. A second offense would be a $50 fine, the maximum the governor's emergency order allows.
Businesses or other entities such as churches can opt out and choose not to require mask-wearing on their property, per instructions in the governor's emergency order. However, they must notify people entering their premises.
"Any entity that does not consent to the ordinance ... would need to post a sign," City Attorney Andy Davis told commissioners.
Prior to passing the ordinance, City Commissioner Wendy Davis requested the addition of two sections from Savannah's ordinance. One requires businesses to make employees wear a mask when interacting with the public.
McDaniel moved to approve that request, which was seconded by Commissioner Sundai Stevenson.
Measures called to curb high spread
At its current rate of spread, the virus has the potential to overwhelm local healthcare systems, Voccio said.
"All of our 10 counties in Northwest Georgia have very high numbers," he told commissioners in the meeting.
Of more concern than the spread is the number of people hospitalized by the disease and the low number of critical care beds available in the region because of the surge in infections.
"A very low percentage of critical care beds are available," he told commissioners. "These are very frightening numbers."
Hospitals could be overwhelmed as the increased number of infections expected from holiday travel and gatherings comes to fruition in a few weeks.
Voccio cited current COVID-19 hospitalization numbers from around the region: AdventHealth Gordon has 21 patients, Cartersville Medical Center has 29 patients, Floyd Medical Center has 63 patients, Redmond Regional Medical Center has 53 patients, Wellstar Paulding has 42 patients.
However, there is some light at the end of the tunnel with a first round of vaccines expected to be available locally next week, Voccio said.
"It'll be for the people who care for people with COVID," Voccio said. Healthcare providers in the area, headed up by Harbin Clinic's chief medical officer Dr. Ed McBride, are prepped and ready for the delivery.
"If you see Dr. McBride pat him on the back," Voccio said. "We're set and ready for this."