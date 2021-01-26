Rome City Schools students will be doing online learning from Thursday until at least Feb. 5 after a recent spike in quarantines.
The city school system has over 750 students and staff members in quarantine after potential COVID-19 exposures. The February date is the expected date of return to the classroom.
School systems have been struggling with staffing during the pandemic. At this point the school system has 50-plus staff members quarantined.
This isn't the first time the city school system has taken a break from in-person learning this year. On Jan. 15, the school system took an additional day off in hopes that would alleviate staffing shortages.
The school system will continue to hold extracurricular activities during this time.
"We plan to continue with all extracurricular activities, and the system will provide transportation each day for those students who need it," a press release read. "If you have questions regarding practice schedules or event details, please contact your school’s athletic department."
On Wednesday, students will take home two days worth of meals, and meals for next week will be available for pickup on Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students can pick up meals at any school.
Floyd County Schools reported a total of 552 students and staff members in quarantine -- the bulk of which are at Garden Lakes Elementary, Coosa High School, Coosa Middle School and Pepperell High School.