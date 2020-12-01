Rome’s Christmas parade at State Mutual Stadium is today— starting at 6 p.m. and running through 8 p.m.
The theme for the Rome drive-through parade is Miracle on Braves Boulevard: Saluting the Heroes of 2020. Floats will be set up at 6 p.m. in the Red and Gold parking lot at the stadium, between the ballpark and the RiverPoint Apartments.
Floats will be set up around an inner perimeter and traffic will be allowed to drive around the floats in a one-way pattern until 8 p.m.
Retired Rome broadcaster Mike McDougald has been selected to serve as grand marshal of the 2020 Rome Christmas Parade.
Saturday’s parade plans
Lindale and Cave Spring are moving forward with their annual rolling parades, both set for Dec. 5.
The Lindale parade will line up as usual at Pepperell Primary School at 2 p.m. and roll out from Dragon Drive to Park Avenue beginning at 3 p.m. The parade will end at First Baptist Church on Park Avenue
The Christmas in Lindale festival is from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sarurday, along South First Street. The annual lighting of the Christmas Star between the smokestacks of the old Lindale Mill is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The Cave Spring parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the same day. The route in Cave Spring will begin at the red light on Padlock Mountain Road then make a right turn into Rolater Park.
People on floats will be prohibited from throwing candy but Santa Claus, who walks the route each year in Cave Spring, will distribute prepackaged candy to the children along the parade.
Cave Spring’s Small Town Christmas in the Country arts and crafts festival is also slated for Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, from noon to 4 p.m., in Rolater Park.