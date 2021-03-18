Much of northwest Georgia is saturated but sunny today with predicted heavy rains having dwindled after last night's deluge.
Floyd County, and much of northwest Georgia remains under a wind advisory until 8 p.m. The skies are sunny and clear but the National Weather Service is still predicting a dwindling chance of additional rain.
From the National Weather Service:
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight" A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.
Multiple tornadoes were reported across Alabama and Mississippi. The national Weather Service reported tornadoes across west and central Alabama, several causing extensive property damages.
Rome City Schools delayed opening for two hours due to a forecast risk of severe weather in the early morning hours. Floyd County Schools are off for a parent teacher conference day.
All nonessential Floyd County government offices, including judicial services, delayed opening until 10 a.m. Essential personnel will report as scheduled.
All campuses of Georgia Northwestern Technical College will remain closed until 10 a.m.
Rain pummeled Floyd County, with nearly two inches falling as of Thursday morning.
Check the Rome News-Tribune website for weather updates this morning.
The Associated Press reported late Wednesday that a wave of storms pounded the Deep South, leaving a trail of splintered trees and damaged buildings — and forecasters said still stronger ones were on the way with the potential for massive tornadoes, downpours and hail the size of baseballs.
While nearly 16 million people in the Southeast could see powerful storms, the Storm Prediction Center said, a region of about 3 million stretching from southeastern Arkansas and northeastern Louisiana across Mississippi into Alabama was at high risk for big twisters that stay on the ground for miles, straight winds up to 80 mph and destructive hail.
The NWS forecast late Wednesday noted that as these cells push into the cooler Georgia airmass they will begin to lose intensity and transition to elevated storms, but the dividing line was still unclear and would be evolving throughout the night.
Possible tornadoes knocked down trees, toppled power lines and damaged homes in rural Chilton County and the Alabama communities of Burnsville and Moundville, where power was out and trees blocked a main highway.
“Downtown Moundville got it. Some roofs and stuff got taken off houses,” said Michael Brown, whose family owns Moundville Ace Hardware and Building. “There’s a lot of trees down. I guess it had to be a tornado; it got out of here pretty fast.”
Additional damage was reported in Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi, where video showed an apparent tornado at Brookhaven. High winds blew down signs and trees in northeast Texas, and hailstones the size of baseballs were reported near the Alabama-Mississippi line, the weather service said.
More than 70,000 homes and businesses were without power from Texas to Alabama, and radar showed additional storms moving across the region as initial cleanup work began.
Storms were possible all the way from northern Texas in the west to northern Illinois and as far east as the Carolinas, the forecasters said, and the weather service issued more than 50 tornado warnings in Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, Mississippi and Oklahoma. Tornado watches included parts of seven states.
Dozens of schools systems in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi canceled classes, switched to online learning or dismissed students early, and Mississippi State University moved to virtual teaching because of the potential for danger at its campuses in Starkville and Meridian.
Large vaccination clinics where hundreds of people an hour can get shots without leaving their vehicles were canceled in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.
Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency Mass Vaccination Sites may delay opening today. Patients whose appointments are affected will receive an email or text from Sharecare, GEMA said in a release.
At least two waves of storms were likely, forecasters said, and the worst might not hit until a cold front passes overnight.
“The biggest question is how strong to severe these storms are going to be and if they’re going to be tornadic right off the bat,” said Gary Goggins, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office for Birmingham.
Gov. Kay Ivey placed Alabama under a state of emergency, and communities across the South used social media to share the location of tornado shelters.
Cave Spring opened its namesake cave as a shelter Wednesday night in Floyd County.