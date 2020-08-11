Rome High School students received recognition for outstanding Advanced Placement scores this past week.

RHS had a total of 74 scholars. 73 of those scholars were AP students and 27.12% of those AP students are AP Scholars. 47 of the 74 scholars are classified as AP scholars, plus 7 AP Scholars with Honors, 17 AP Scholars with Distinction and 3 National AP Scholars.

The Advanced Placement (AP) courses offered at Rome High are certified through the College Board, and students who take those courses are given the opportunity to complete a test at the end of the course for the possibility of earning college credit before they leave high school. It is not required that students who participate in an Advanced Placement course take the corresponding AP exam because each student is still receiving high school credit regardless. However, in order to receive college credit, students must take the final AP exam and pass with a certain score (dependent on each university’s requirements).

There are five categories of Advanced Placement Exam scholars: General AP Scholar (scores of three or higher on three or more AP Exams), AP Scholar with Honor (average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams, and scores of three or higher on four or more AP Exams), AP Scholar with Distinction (average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams, and scores of three or higher on five or more exams), National AP Scholar (average score of at least four on all AP Exams taken, and scores of four or more on eight or more of these exams), and AP International Diploma (globally recognized certificate awarded to students who display exceptional achievement across a variety of disciplines).

Below is a list of the names of students who received honors:

Jenna M. Agpalo (12th grade), AP Scholar

Lucas Baker (11th grade), AP Scholar

Alora Barasoain (12th grade), AP Scholar

Railey Borman (12th grade), AP Scholar

Ella Brumbelow (11th grade), AP Scholar

Katelyn Clark (10th grade), AP Scholar

Joanna Cordle (10th grade), AP Scholar

Anna Davidson (10th grade), AP Scholar

Lauren Davis (11th grade), AP Scholar

Ross Davis (10th grade), AP Scholar

Walter Echanique (12th grade), AP Scholar

Nicholas Filetti (11th grade), AP Scholar

Nathaniel Fisher (12th grade), AP Scholar

Yellena Garcia Perez (11th grade), AP Scholar

Austin Garrett (11th grade), AP Scholar

Ethan Goble (11th grade), AP Scholar

Anna Harper (11th grade), AP Scholar

Abigail Hart (11th grade), AP Scholar

Amelia Herring (10th grade), AP Scholar

Lily Huynh (10th grade), AP Scholar

Anna Kapustay (10th grade), AP Scholar

Kailah Keith (11th grade), AP Scholar

Alexander Kirby (12th grade), AP Scholar

Ian Kilgora (11th grade), AP Scholar

Gabe Kozelle (11th grade), AP Scholar

Shelby Lamb (11th grade), AP Scholar

Ivy Le (12th grade), AP Scholar

Valerie Legostaev (10th grade), AP Scholar

Allison Loveman (10th grade), AP Scholar

Grace Mahoney (10th grade), AP Scholar

Mackenzie McNitt (11th grade), AP Scholar

Juli Mitchell (11th grade), AP Scholar

Kylie Mosley (11th grade), AP Scholar

Kaitlyn Murphy (11th grade), AP Scholar

Madeleine Olson (11th grade), AP Scholar

William Payne (12th grade), AP Scholar

Mae Pierce (11th grade), AP Scholar

Guillermo Ramirez-Sanchez (12th grade), AP Scholar

Caleb Sabino (11th grade), AP Scholar

Charles Shane (11th grade), AP Scholar

Esha Sundrani (12th grade), AP Scholar

Sophia Taylor (10th grade), AP Scholar

Max Timberlake (11th grade), AP Scholar

Lillian Tye (10th grade), AP Scholar

Heriberto Tzun (12th grade), AP Scholar

Annalise Uldrick (12th grade), AP Scholar

Hannah Vick-Cortina (12th grade), AP Scholar

Eleanor Bailey (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction

Aaron Bartleson (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction

Jace Clowdus (11th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction

Julia Cornwell (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction

Claire Fortenberry (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction

Carson Garrett (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction

Sophia Guyant (11th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction

Lillian Hubbard (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction

Matthew Knauss (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction

Eric Legostaev (11th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction

Aaron Loya (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction

Wyatt Mull (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction

Ewan Parker (11th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction

Mallory Rogers (11th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction

Julienne Tan (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction

Thu Truong (11th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction

Daniel Vasandani (11th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction

Jose Cornejo-Cornejo (11th grade), AP Scholar with Honor

Camden Garrett (11th grade), AP Scholar with Honor

John Jacobson (11th grade), AP Scholar with Honor

Bronwyn Matlick (12th grade), AP Scholar with Honor

Leah Simon (11th grade), AP Scholar with Honor

Vickie Vo (12th grade), AP Scholar with Honor

Steven White (11th grade), AP Scholar with Honor

Aaron Bartleson (12th grade), National AP Scholar

Carson Garrett (12th grade), National AP Scholar

Aaron Loya (12th grade), National AP Scholar

RHS students Aaron Bartleson, Carson Garrett and Aaron Loya were honored as National AP Scholars who scored an average result of at least four on all AP Exams taken and boasted scores of four or more on eight or more of these exams taken.

