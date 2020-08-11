Rome High School students received recognition for outstanding Advanced Placement scores this past week.
RHS had a total of 74 scholars. 73 of those scholars were AP students and 27.12% of those AP students are AP Scholars. 47 of the 74 scholars are classified as AP scholars, plus 7 AP Scholars with Honors, 17 AP Scholars with Distinction and 3 National AP Scholars.
The Advanced Placement (AP) courses offered at Rome High are certified through the College Board, and students who take those courses are given the opportunity to complete a test at the end of the course for the possibility of earning college credit before they leave high school. It is not required that students who participate in an Advanced Placement course take the corresponding AP exam because each student is still receiving high school credit regardless. However, in order to receive college credit, students must take the final AP exam and pass with a certain score (dependent on each university’s requirements).
There are five categories of Advanced Placement Exam scholars: General AP Scholar (scores of three or higher on three or more AP Exams), AP Scholar with Honor (average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams, and scores of three or higher on four or more AP Exams), AP Scholar with Distinction (average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams, and scores of three or higher on five or more exams), National AP Scholar (average score of at least four on all AP Exams taken, and scores of four or more on eight or more of these exams), and AP International Diploma (globally recognized certificate awarded to students who display exceptional achievement across a variety of disciplines).
Below is a list of the names of students who received honors:
Jenna M. Agpalo (12th grade), AP Scholar
Lucas Baker (11th grade), AP Scholar
Alora Barasoain (12th grade), AP Scholar
Railey Borman (12th grade), AP Scholar
Ella Brumbelow (11th grade), AP Scholar
Katelyn Clark (10th grade), AP Scholar
Joanna Cordle (10th grade), AP Scholar
Anna Davidson (10th grade), AP Scholar
Lauren Davis (11th grade), AP Scholar
Ross Davis (10th grade), AP Scholar
Walter Echanique (12th grade), AP Scholar
Nicholas Filetti (11th grade), AP Scholar
Nathaniel Fisher (12th grade), AP Scholar
Yellena Garcia Perez (11th grade), AP Scholar
Austin Garrett (11th grade), AP Scholar
Ethan Goble (11th grade), AP Scholar
Anna Harper (11th grade), AP Scholar
Abigail Hart (11th grade), AP Scholar
Amelia Herring (10th grade), AP Scholar
Lily Huynh (10th grade), AP Scholar
Anna Kapustay (10th grade), AP Scholar
Kailah Keith (11th grade), AP Scholar
Alexander Kirby (12th grade), AP Scholar
Ian Kilgora (11th grade), AP Scholar
Gabe Kozelle (11th grade), AP Scholar
Shelby Lamb (11th grade), AP Scholar
Ivy Le (12th grade), AP Scholar
Valerie Legostaev (10th grade), AP Scholar
Allison Loveman (10th grade), AP Scholar
Grace Mahoney (10th grade), AP Scholar
Mackenzie McNitt (11th grade), AP Scholar
Juli Mitchell (11th grade), AP Scholar
Kylie Mosley (11th grade), AP Scholar
Kaitlyn Murphy (11th grade), AP Scholar
Madeleine Olson (11th grade), AP Scholar
William Payne (12th grade), AP Scholar
Mae Pierce (11th grade), AP Scholar
Guillermo Ramirez-Sanchez (12th grade), AP Scholar
Caleb Sabino (11th grade), AP Scholar
Charles Shane (11th grade), AP Scholar
Esha Sundrani (12th grade), AP Scholar
Sophia Taylor (10th grade), AP Scholar
Max Timberlake (11th grade), AP Scholar
Lillian Tye (10th grade), AP Scholar
Heriberto Tzun (12th grade), AP Scholar
Annalise Uldrick (12th grade), AP Scholar
Hannah Vick-Cortina (12th grade), AP Scholar
Eleanor Bailey (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction
Aaron Bartleson (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction
Jace Clowdus (11th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction
Julia Cornwell (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction
Claire Fortenberry (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction
Carson Garrett (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction
Sophia Guyant (11th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction
Lillian Hubbard (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction
Matthew Knauss (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction
Eric Legostaev (11th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction
Aaron Loya (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction
Wyatt Mull (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction
Ewan Parker (11th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction
Mallory Rogers (11th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction
Julienne Tan (12th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction
Thu Truong (11th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction
Daniel Vasandani (11th grade), AP Scholar with Distinction
Jose Cornejo-Cornejo (11th grade), AP Scholar with Honor
Camden Garrett (11th grade), AP Scholar with Honor
John Jacobson (11th grade), AP Scholar with Honor
Bronwyn Matlick (12th grade), AP Scholar with Honor
Leah Simon (11th grade), AP Scholar with Honor
Vickie Vo (12th grade), AP Scholar with Honor
Steven White (11th grade), AP Scholar with Honor
Aaron Bartleson (12th grade), National AP Scholar
Carson Garrett (12th grade), National AP Scholar
Aaron Loya (12th grade), National AP Scholar
