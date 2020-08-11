With 16 precincts, approximately half the absentee ballots tallied and all early votes in, Dave Roberson is in the lead with 5,573 votes to Tom Caldwell's 2,950 in the Floyd County sheriff's race.
Results posted to the Georgia Secretary of State's website show Marjorie Greene with a dominant lead for the 14th District Congressional post over Dr. John Cowan. The Associated Press and New York Times have already called the race for Greene.
The results have Greene pulling in 36,071 votes to Cowan's 25,984 as of 10:44 p.m. Floyd County is the only county partially reporting.
At this point Floyd County has 4,905 for Cowan and 3,581 votes for Greene.
Here are county by county breakdowns of final results:
Polk: Greene 2,293, Cowan 1,936.
Gordon: Greene 2,857 Cowan 2,604
Murray: Greene 4,632, Cowan 1,497
Dade: Greene 1,081, Cowan 703
Catoosa: Greene 4,218, Cowan 2,616
Haralson: Greene 3,540, Cowan 2,460
Paulding: Greene 7,805, Cowan 5,518
Walker: Greene 3,986, Cowan 2,728
Chattooga: Greene 1,575, Cowan 1,590
Pickens: Greene 1,067, Cowan 516
Whitfield: Greene 4,886, Cowan 3,058