Bartow and state law enforcement agencies are looking for a man they say fired at deputies and then fled into the woods late Tuesday.
According to Bartow County Sheriff's Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports:
Bartow deputies were called around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday to a home at 137 Mountain View Road in Acworth on reports that 39-year-old Justin Ray Green was intoxicated and shooting a gun in the area.
Green was living in an outside building on the property and when deputies showed up they saw Green in the backyard.
At that point, according to the reports, Green and the deputies exchanged gunfire and he fled into the woods. Sheriff's deputies established a perimeter in the area but didn't find Green.
They've taken out warrants for felony aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The GBI was called in to investigate the incident at the request of the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office. They said they consider Green armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to contact 911. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app. Do not approach him.
This is the second Bartow County officer involved shooting the GBI has been tasked with investigating in the past two weeks.
On May 10, Isiah Gabriel Young, 17, was shot several times after deputies reported he pointed a firearm at them.
According to preliminary GBI reports, Young fled from Bartow deputies near Azalea Drive and, after fleeing into a wooded area, broke into the basement of a home. Once in the home he stole a firearm from the resident and pointed it at deputies. One deputy, whose name was not released, fired at Young, striking him several times.
Young was released from the hospital and taken the Bartow County Jail on Saturday. He is facing a number of charges including several counts of felony obstruction of an officer, aggravated assault and theft.