Members of the Noon Optimist Club in Rome paid tribute to the late Alex Mills as the service club celebrated National Optimist Day at their regular weekly meeting.
A member of the Rome club from 1955 until his death last year, Mills' 65-year membership was a benchmark that is not likely to be equaled.
He was active at the very first Optimist pancake breakfast in 1960, originated the annual essay contest for youth and is the Rome club's first and only Georgian of the Year for the Optimist District, which includes Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee.
Rome City Commissioner Bill Collins recalled days of his youth, many of them spent at the Boys Club in West Rome where Mills served as executive director from 1955 into the early 1990s.
"What a soft spoken guy he was," Collins said. "Nobody made a difference as far as our color. That meant a whole lot to a person like myself and my brother."
Even after he became mayor of Rome, Collins said, to Mills he was always just Bill.
"You wouldn't know how appreciative I was not having to wear a label, he was just like my friend," Collins said.
Alan Wingard, a professor at Shorter University, was recruited by Mills to be the accompanist, then conductor, of the renowned Rome Boys Club Choir for close to two decades.
"Alex taught me so much by example," Wingard said. "The way he loved, supported and encouraged me, and all the boys as well, is something I will always remember and cherish."
Wingard listed key traits of Mills as a leader, mentor, teacher, encourager, helper and a faith leader.
"I would not be the person that I am today had I not known, had I not worked with, Mr. Mills," Wingard said.
Concluding the program, Bob Puckett said Mills personified the name of the club.
"I always found Alex upbeat. I can never remember a moment when he was negative," Puckett said. "No man ever stood so tall as the one who stooped to help a boy. That's the life of Alex Mills."
Puckett said that if anyone lived the Optimist creed, if it was Mills.