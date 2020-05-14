A contractor doing work on a home near Mentone discovered human remains in a wooded area off of County Road 948 on Tuesday and authorities believe it may be a missing Rome man, WEIS radio reported.
After being notified, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office found additional remains later that same afternoon.
Investigators believe the remains are several years old and they believe they've identified them. Confirmation from a medical examiner's office is pending. Officials did not disclose the identity of the individual.
The remains are believed to be a man from Rome who went missing in the area during the summer of 2016. The remains have been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for examination.