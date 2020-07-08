In an effort to reach a portion of the community public health officials felt was not being reached, 88 people were tested for COVID-19 at a pop up site at John Graham Homes early Wednesday.
The DPH partnered with Northwest Georgia Housing Authority's EnVision Center to address "problematic testing disparities in vulnerable part of our community" Northwest Georgia Public Health Spokesperson Logan Boss said.
This is the third time at different housing authority locations that public health officials partnered with the EnVision Center, as well as 100 Black Men of Rome and Northwest Georgia, to make the testing sites happen.
The Associated Press reported that among people with Medicare nationally,Black are nearly four times more likely than whites to be hospitalized with COVID-19. The analysis from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also found that Hispanics were about twice as likely as whites to be hospitalized.