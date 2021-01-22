It's a day by day process.
While the Department of Public Health has switched gears from testing to administering vaccinations, the supply from the state has continued to be a struggle, Georgia Public Health Northwest District Director Dr. Gary Voccio said.
"Today alone, we had to shut down five out of the 10 departments in our district because vaccines weren't delivered," he said.
The lack of available vaccine doses has caused anger for those in the 1A-plus group who are approved to get inoculated but not able to. That group includes those over 65, their caregivers, and public safety workers like firefighters and police are on the expanded list, which already included healthcare workers.
The Rome News-Tribune has received multiple messages from people who have said they are in the approved group but are not able to find available doses of the vaccine.
For those who aren't in the 1A-plus group, the state isn't likely to expand the availability of those who can get a vaccine until the supply is obtainable.
As it stands, Voccio said, they're hoping to receive enough doses to begin the second round of shots.
"We anticipate to start giving the second vaccine next week, after the 28-day period," he said. "But we don't know if we'll have enough. It's a day by day process."
Luckily, he said the 28-day period isn't a firm window. Studies have shows that a person can go weeks beyond that window between the two shots. The immuno-response from the first shot can remain high for quite a while, he said, and the second shot acts as a booster for it.
As of Friday the state reported it had received most of its allocated doses of the two vaccines, just upward of 1,125,000, and has administered 630,984 doses.
The ability to inject the vaccine, discounting the low supplies, is very efficient, he said. Last Tuesday, Floyd County Health Department nurses inoculated 500 people in one day. Since Christmas weekend, the Northwest Georgia District has administered almost 20,000 vaccines.
"Just think about that, 60 an hour, one a minute," he said. "They could do it if we have enough of the vaccine."
He's hoping to see more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine available in the spring. Looking toward Johnson and Johnson moving into their third phase of vaccine trials, he's hopeful. Currently, that particular vaccine is 90% effective and only takes one dose.
After his speech with the Rome Exchange Club, member Buzz Wachsteter asked when people can gather in large groups again. Voccio estimated it wouldn't be until the end of the summer.
"It'll be difficult to determine herd immunity," Voccio said. "It'll depend on how many people haven't been vaccinated and how many people are assumed to be infected. In time we'll start to see significant declines in people being hospitalized and then hopefully we won't see anymore peaks like we've been seeing."
Approximately 70% of the population would have to get vaccinated before it achieves "herd immunity" or enough people inoculated that the virus becomes less prominent.
At the same time, hospitalizations should sharply decline and the positivity rate -- a measure of whether enough testing is being done to determine the true spread of the virus -- would drop below five percent.
Currently Floyd County is at around 13% with the state at 11% positivity rate.
Even after the population reaches herd immunity, masks will still be a common practice for a while. It'll have to be up to epidemiological experts to determine when masks will be a thing of the past.
"And then at time, maybe we can take our masks off," he said. "But until then, we'll still wear masks and physically distance as much as we can."
The post-holiday COVID-19 Georgia spike has shown signs of a slight decline, but Voccio said we're not out of the woods.
While speaking to the Rome Exchange Club Friday, Voccio said in the last two weeks, Northwest Georgia has had over 693 COVID-19 positive cases.
A lot of outpatients are being treated with monoclonal antibodies, which seems to help them stay out of the hospitals, he said. Other treatments in recent months have been Zinc therapy, which he described as slightly controversial, but it's a relatively harmless treatment that works to a limited degree.
As of Friday, the Floyd Emergency Management Agency reported 66 confirmed positive cases at Floyd Medical Center as well as 63 more at Redmond Regional Medical Center.