A replacement scanner used at the county administration building for early voting apparently did not tabulate just over 2,500 ballots, a hand recount revealed over the weekend.
Floyd County poll workers completed the hand recount of presidential election ballots in just under 16 hours of work ending Saturday.
Board of Elections Chairman Tom Rees said the hand count added over 2,500 more votes than were registered by computers on election night and the following morning.
According to Floyd County GOP Chairman Luke Martin and tentatively confirmed by Rees, there were an additional 1,643 votes for Republican President Donald Trump, 865 for Democrat President-elect Joe Biden and 16 for Libertarian Jo Jorgensen.
According to the Secretary of State's website: 27,120 Floyd County residents cast a ballot for Trump, 10,972 for Biden and 496 for Jorgensen. The newly reported ballots aren't included in those totals.
Biden won the first count by over 14,000 votes, a slim margin in a race where just under 5 million Georgians cast a ballot.
Rees said the absentee by mail votes have all checked out, as has the in-person election day voting and the difference was in from early voting ballots from that particular replacement scanner at the administration building.
That replacement scanner at the admin building was used after the original scanner jammed and was taken out of service. The ballots from that original scanner were successfully entered into the system and votes were counted.
Walter Jones, a spokesman for the Georgia Secretary of State's offices said he had not been made aware of any issues like the Floyd County issue anywhere else in the state.
"Elections veterans tell me it is not uncommon for human errors to come to light before certification or in recounts," Jones said. "It is very rare for them to change the outcome."
Floyd County Democratic party representative Wendy Davis said she was concerned about what she referred to as a lack of attention to detail. She said the hand count team would be working to compare the number of applications for in-person early voting against the number of votes the audit is currently reporting.
No issues reported in nearby counties
There were no apparent issues in nearby counties. Gordon, Chattooga and Bartow counties have each completed their hand count without any significant changes reported at either location.
Polk County election officials were still in the process of recounting their ballots on Monday, according to county elections coordinator Brande Coggins. She said they should be done Tuesday if everything goes as planned.
While Polk County's elections office works to complete the mandated recount, it is also preparing to mail out absentee ballot requests for the local runoff for District 2 Polk County Commissioner between Ricky Clark and Linda Liles that is scheduled for Dec. 1.
In Floyd County, the hand count began between 9:30 and 10 a.m. Friday. Workers stayed with it until 5 p.m. They resumed just after 8 a.m. Saturday and the count was completed around 4 p.m.
The community room in the Floyd County Administration building downtown was set up with eight tables with a pair of poll workers at each table conducting the recount. Members of both the local Democratic and Republican parties had observers and monitors in the room throughout the recount.