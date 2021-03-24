Another severe storm is headed for North Georgia and Central Georgia, starting Wednesday night and going until late Thursday night.
On Thursday, there's a potential for strong winds, flash flooding, spin-up tornadoes and isolated quarter-sized hail up to one inch, according to Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington.
About two to four inches of rain is expected from the storms and the area is under a flash flood watch through Thursday night.
"It should start clearing out before Friday," Herrington said.
The National Weather Service forecasts potential wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour all day and night.
Herrington encourages all county residents to get some sort of weather alert app on their phones and track the storms as they move through. This is especially important in case of possible spin-up tornadoes around the county.
You can download the Floyd County EMA app on the Google Play store and Apple Store.