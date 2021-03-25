Much of northwest Georgia is under a tornado watch until 9 p.m. today as strong storms roll through this afternoon and tonight.
There’s a potential for strong winds, flash flooding, spin-up tornadoes and isolated quarter-sized hail up to one inch, according to Floyd County Emergency Management Agency Director Tim Herrington. According to the National Weather Service a strong line of storms is moving east at 40 mph this afternoon.
Floyd County is currently under a flash flood watch until Friday at 8 a.m.
Based on the timing of the severe weather predicted this afternoon, Floyd County Schools are dismissing students and staff at 1 p.m.
There will be no after school care today for both Rome City Schools and Floyd County Schools or any afternoon athletic or instructional programs for students.
About two to four inches of rain is expected from the storms and the area is under a flash flood watch through Thursday night.
“It should start clearing out before Friday,” Herrington said.
The National Weather Service forecasts potential wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour all day and night.
Herrington encourages all county residents to get some sort of weather alert app on their phones and track the storms as they move through. This is especially important in case of possible spin-up tornadoes around the county.
You can download the Floyd County EMA app on the Google Play store and Apple Store.