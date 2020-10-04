The Northwest Georgia Public Health District has scheduled a free clinic for flu shots and COVID-19 tests in Rome this week.
Public Health spokesman Logan Boss said Dr. Ray McKoy is heading the pop-up set for Friday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lovejoy Baptist Church, 436 Branham Ave.
"Anyone may get tested for COVID-19, and anyone over six months of age may get a flu shot, while supplies last," he said.
Health officials have been urging people get a flu shot, this year especially. While it doesn't protect against the coronavirus, it could prevent hospitalizations at a time when beds may be in higher demand. Additionally, the vaccination could keep someone from getting both viruses at the same time or confusing the symptoms, which can be similar.
As on Sunday, 3,133 Floyd County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and another death was recorded, bring to 47 the total number of fatalities.
Statewide, the Department of Public Health reported 28 deaths on Sunday and 34 new hospitalizations. Over 322,000 confirmed cases have been recorded since testing began in March, there have been 7,162 deaths attributed to the new coronavirus and just under 29,000 hospitalizations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had Georgia firmly among the top states for confirmed cases Sunday, with a rate of 3,062 cases per 100,000 residents. The death rate was 67 per 100,000.
Neighboring Alabama was in a similar situation, with 3,240 cases and 52 deaths per 100,000 residents. Completing the cluster are Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.
Nationally, the overall rates stood at 2,224 cases and 63 deaths per 100,000 people. Another 703 people died Sunday, bringing the death toll to 208,821 out of 7,359,952 total cases.