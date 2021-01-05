Polls opened at 7 a.m. today for the runoff for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats. Overall, things appear to be running smoothly.
One issue with the touch pads at the Shannon precinct caused lines to back up. Poll workers reported the issue was taken care of and more check in pads have been brought in to speed up the registration process.
Floyd County election officials believe there should be a good idea of who won the county, at least, by the end of the night.
Voters must go to their assigned precincts, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Floyd County Sheriff Dave Roberson said late Monday that they’ve coordinated with the city and county police on security and a law enforcement officer will be stationed at each precinct.
Roberson noted in a release that they’re aware of emailed threats to county employees regarding voting precincts, and it has happened in a number of Georgia counties. Both the FBI and GBI are investigating.
Meanwhile, elections officials are going about their business as usual. They have already begun scanning the absentee ballots, elections board member John Scott Husser said. Of the nearly 9,000 absentee ballots requested, 5,100 ballots had already been scanned by early Monday.
The runoff includes two Senate races on the ballot — between Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Raphael Warnock and between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue, whose term ended Sunday.
The two races have drawn national attention over the past weeks because the balance of power in the Republican-controlled Senate will be determined by the outcome. Both Democrats would have to win to make it a 50/50 split and make Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris the deciding vote.
There’s also a Public Service Commission seat on the ballot: Democrat Daniel Blackman vs. Republican incumbent Lauren “Bubba” McDonald.
Floyd County voters went overwhelmingly for the GOP candidates in the general election, but none of the candidates secured over 50% of the statewide vote so the contests were thrown into runoffs.
The county elections office will continue collecting absentee ballots from the ballot dropboxes until after the polls close. If you haven’t mailed your ballot yet, you can drop it off at one of the following locations on Tuesday:
♦ Floyd County Elections Office, 12 E. Fourth Ave.
♦ Rome-Floyd County Library, 205 Riverside Parkway
♦ Anthony Recreation Center, 2901 Garden Lakes Blvd.
♦ Gilbreath Recreation Center, 110 Garden Ave. in Lindale
♦ Thornton Recreation Center, 105 North Floyd Park Road
Husser believes things will go a lot more smoothly than the Nov. 3 election, saying everything is in place on their end.
Staff and poll workers spent Monday setting up equipment at the voting precincts across the county and making sure everything is ready to go before the polls open at 7 a.m.
To find out where your polling place is, go to the Board of Elections page on the Rome-Floyd website, scroll down and click on “Poll locations.”
Of the 63,516 Floyd County voters, about 13,658 of them have already voted in person, which is less than a quarter of registered voters.