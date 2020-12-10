Arrest warrants will be issued after a grand jury indicted a Cedartown legislator and a Rockmart man on criminal charges resulting from the September 2019 hit-and-run that killed 38-year-old Eric Keais.
According to Tallapoosa Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jack Browning, Ralph "Ryan" Dover III has been indicted on charges of felony hit and run and reckless conduct. Rep. Trey Kelley, who serves as the Georgia's Representative for District 16, has been indicted for reckless conduct.
Keais, who was riding a bicycle, was struck and killed on the night of Sept. 11, 2019, on Main Street just north of Cedartown.
“Over the course of two days, the Grand Jurors heard a substantial amount of testimonial and video evidence from law enforcement officers and the GBI medical examiner, as well as several witness interview recordings from those involved in, and with direct knowledge of, the incident,” Browning said. “Because the Georgia State Patrol, the investigating agency, had not made any arrests in connection with the investigation, the grand jury was authorized to determine for themselves and to recommend the charges they believed were appropriate and justified under the law and supported by the evidence from the state patrol’s investigation.”
A Polk County Coroner's report listed the cause of death on the death certificate as homicide by hit and run and stated that Keais was struck by a vehicle driven by Ralph “Ryan” Dover III.
The coroner’s report stated Dover and Kelley were waiting across the street from the incident location in the Dollar General parking lot in Cedartown after the incident happened.
The coroner's report stated Keais was struck at 8:20 p.m., but the first police on the scene calling for ambulance and fire service didn’t happen until 9:26 p.m.
The report stated that GSP investigators noted “that there had not only been a hit and run aspect to this (Motor Vehicle Accident/Fatality) but there was a breach in the dispatch of assistance to our victim, Eric C. Keais.”
According to reports provided by the coroner’s office:
After Dover struck Keais with his vehicle, he left the scene just north of Frances Drive and North Main Street. He drove his damaged vehicle eight-tenths of a mile to a local business, where he then called Kelley, who is an attorney.
Dover wanted Kelley to come down to where he had parked and said “he had struck something on North Main Street while driving southbound.”
When asked about the timeline of events, Kelley stated that, to the best of his recollection, he received a phone call from Dover sometime after 8:30 p.m. and that he arrived between 8:45 to 8:50 p.m. They then returned to the spot on North Main Street across the roadway in the Dollar General Market parking lot.
The statement aligns with the coroner’s report that Kelley inspected the car before they left the location where Dover had parked.
Keais was later found in the ditch across from the store.
Prior to that, Kelley called Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome to send an officer out to see what Dover had hit. Newsome contacted Sgt. Josh Turner on his phone via 911’s radio system.
During the time between when Keais was struck and when help arrived, an hour and four minutes passed.
Recordings from 911 provided to the Polk Standard Journal through an open records request show that Newsome called for Turner to call him at around 9:17 p.m. It was 9:22 p.m. before Turner arrived on the scene and began searching.
Sgt. Turner found Keais’ body in the ditch some 75 to 100 feet away from the bicycle in the roadway, according to Brazier. It was 9:28 p.m. before EMS and fire services were called to the scene by 911.
Once dispatched, it only took EMS around two minutes to arrive.
A medical airlift was requested to transport Keais. But before it could lift off, emergency personnel were struggling to resuscitate him and canceled the inbound helicopter.
“By now it is obvious that our victim had been lying in the ditch for at least an hour, which probably affected his condition and ultimate ability to survive his injuries,” the coroner’s report stated.
Keais was pronounced dead at 10:15 p.m. that night at the hospital.
According to the additional information provided with the death certificate, the report specifically lists Dover, Kelley and Newsome by name as being involved in the incident.
“During the night of September 11, 2019, I received a call from a Polk County citizen who I had seen earlier in the night at the Polk County Fair and is well-known to have limited mental capacity. He was agitated and upset because he had been involved in an accident and thought he may have hit an animal,” Kelley stated in a statement to the Polk Standard Journal.
He said he attempted to calm down Dover but decided to go “assess the situation and figure out what had happened."
When he got there, Kelley said, he didn’t realize there was another person involved in the incident.
“After arriving and driving up and down the road, I saw nothing that indicated a life or death situation,” he stated. “But when I saw a bike located in the ditch off the right side of the roadway, I felt the right thing to do was to call the police and that is what I did.”
Keais' case was originally set to be presented to the grand jury in March, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic postponed all in-person court proceedings until October.
A grand jury was summoned to hear Polk County cases in October with safety measures taken to prevent transmission of the coronavirus. A second, concurrent grand jury was then summoned for this month to hear the tremendous backlog of cases that had built up.