Scammers use any number of angles to take people’s money, preying on those seeking a deal that’s too good to be true or even just those who are lonely and wanting to make a connection.
Floyd County Police Department Sgt. Chris Fincher said the best, and simplest, advice is that if something sounds too good to be true, assume that it isn’t true.
This goes with listings on Facebook Marketplace and any other social media platform. Just last week a local person reported that when they purchased Orange Bowl tickets for $600, the “seller” took the money via Google Pay and ran.
The FCPD’s warning also goes for anytime a person contacts you to say you’re in trouble with the law — for whatever reason — and demands you avoid jail by sending prepaid gift cards.
“At no time is (Floyd County Superior Court Clerk) Barbara Penson going to call you and ask you for a gift card to get out of jury duty,” Fincher said.
The people who often are taken by scammers in this way are law abiding people who haven’t ever gotten in trouble. That also goes for the phone calls that a grandson is in trouble or needs some money.
“Just hang up and then inquire through official channels,” Fincher said. “They don’t want you to hang up, because as long as you’re on the line there’s a chance they can scam you.”
As a law enforcement officer, Fincher wishes that anyone who sees an elderly person buying a large amount of gift cards would stop and ask them if they’re OK. Or ask why. That one conversation could save a person from a significant loss.
“Many of the people who are scammed this way are on a fixed income and there’s no reason to see them suffer,” Fincher said.
Links sent in text messages like “you paid your bill early this month, here’s a reward” are always scams. The idea is to get you to click the link and then install malware on your phone.
Then there are the scams that attempt to prey on people needing a connection in life. That goes for adults of any age, as well as children and teens.
“It all goes back to that basic chemistry; we all want to be liked,” Fincher said. “Predators key in on that with children, that desire to be liked.”
The scammers may make that connection and keep it for months before asking for money, or demanding worse, he said.
People with isolated family members and parents of children with internet connected devices need to be nosy. You wouldn’t let your family member just go out into the world unprotected and alone, Fincher said, so keep an eye on them.
“It’s best to use the internet as if you’re walking down a street in a large city,” he said. “You don’t just go talking to everybody on the street or everybody who wants to sell you a watch.”