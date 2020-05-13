Police from several agencies are setting up a perimeter in the area of Grizzard Park after reports of two bodies in that area.
There has been no official statement from police yet, but first responders described the scene as being under suspicious circumstances and have blocked of the area to conduct an investigation.
Police are reporting they've found some spent shotgun shells but there's no indication as to whether or not that is related to the deaths.
We'll update this story as more information is available.