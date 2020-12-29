Rome Police Department investigators are asking the public for help identifying a man believed to be involved in a shooting at a Rome gas station on Dec. 23.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Police responded to a call to Floyd Medical Center early last Wednesday about a man who had been shot. At the hospital, an officer spoke with Bryan Easterwood Sr., the father of Ryan Keith Easterwood.
His son had been shot, his father told police, and he turned over three spent 9mm shell casings he'd retrieved from the Sunoco at 2039 Maple Ave.
He told police that just before 5 a.m., Ryan Easterwood had called him saying he'd been shot in the back of the head while at the gas station. His car had been parked nearby and also had bullet holes in it, police reported.
Easterwood, who had initially refused to go to the hospital, told his father a man known as "gold mouth" had shot him and may have been riding in a black Nissan, along with two other men from Atlanta.
Back at the scene of the shooting, a store clerk told police that between 3:30 and 4 a.m., two white males -- one of whom was Easterwood -- were inside the game room of the store and began arguing, which led to a fight. The clerk got the males to go outside, and a few minutes later heard a loud noise he thought was a car backfiring.
Rome police released a video on their Facebook page Tuesday showing a black male wearing a black basketball jersey with "Bel-Air Academy" written on the front with the number 14.
The RPD post stated the man in the video is involved in the shooting and the department is seeking information about his identity.
Police are asking that anyone with information about the shooting, or the identification of the man in the video call Investigator Kyle York at 706-238-5127.