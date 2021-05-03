Monday’s announced sale of a number of Hospital Corporation of America properties in the state provided further evidence of a possible Redmond Regional Medical Center deal.
There has been speculation that Florida-based Advent Health is in negotiations to purchase Redmond. Monday morning, Redmond CEO John Quinlivan declined to comment.
That deal, with Advent Health, could potentially impact local tax rolls by an estimated $1.3 million.
Piedmont Healthcare has signed an agreement to acquire four HCA properties: Cartersville Medical Center, Eastside Medical Center in Snellville and Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside, both in Macon.
If regulators approve the acquisitions, as expected, the nonprofit Piedmont system estimated that it will close on those purchases on July 31. HCA, a chain based in Tennessee, valued the acquisition price at $950 million.
“We’re very excited to bring our care model to these communities,’’ Kevin Brown, the Piedmont president and CEO, told Georgia Health News in an interview after the announcement.
Piedmont already serves communities that have more than 70% of the state’s population. The system’s goal, Brown said, is to provide seamless, high-quality care in the hundreds of medical locations, including urgent care facilities, that Piedmont operates.
But HCA is moving to strengthen its presence in east and southeast Georgia. On Saturday, it announced that it had finalized its $73 million purchase of Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia.
HCA said in a press release Monday that “the commitment of HCA Healthcare colleagues at these hospitals (being sold) has helped the facilities achieve national recognition for quality patient care, even though these facilities were not able to fully benefit from a broader HCA Healthcare presence in their areas.”
Brown said the Piedmont system is committed to making a positive impact in both the individuals and communities that it serves. Piedmont, unlike HCA, is a not-for-profit healthcare system.
Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor said CMC has been paying approximately $539,000 in property taxes.
“Other than any impact on the tax digest, it’s probably not going to be noticeable as far as community service goes. I was happy that it was Piedmont,” Taylor said.
Piedmont’s hospitals have received a number of A ratings by the Leapfrog Group. Since spring 2018, Piedmont has had as many or more hospitals with A’s than any other system in Georgia. HCA Healthcare is the only system in Georgia to match those rankings.
“We return our profits to the communities we serve by reinvesting in the care provided in those communities,” Brown stated. “Healthcare is more than just hospitals. Ambulatory settings like primary care, urgent care and surgery centers are an important part of the care delivery network. Connecting all the pieces as well as having access to appropriate acute care when it is needed is key to creating a seamless experience for our patients. This is how we plan to invest in these communities.”
The Piedmont Healthcare system includes 11 hospitals, 35 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, and a network of over 2,600 employed and independent physicians.