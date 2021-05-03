Piedmont Healthcare has signed an agreement to acquire the Cartersville Medical Center, the Eastside Medical Center in Snellville and the Coliseum Medical Centers and Coliseum Northside hospitals in Macon.
A press release from Piedmont Healthcare anticipates a closing date of July 31.
The announcement out of Atlanta further cements indications that the parent company of Redmond Regional Medical Center, Hospital Corporation of America, has decided to spin off a number of its properties in Georgia. Both the hospitals in Cartersville and Snellville are HCA properties.
Speculation has indicated that Advent Health is in negotiations to purchase Redmond. Monday morning, Redmond CEO John Quinlivan declined to comment.
In the Piedmont press release, Kevin Brown, president and CEO of Piedmont Healthcare said, “HCA Healthcare has instilled a high standard of care into these facilities, and we are proud that they have trusted Piedmont to continue this legacy.
Brown said the Piedmont system is committed to making a positive in both individuals and communities that it serves. Piedmont, unlike HCA, is a not-for profit healthcare system.
Bartow County Commissioner Steve Taylor said he has not been able to determine what kind of a hit the sale will have on the county tax digest.
"Other than any impact on the tax digest it's probably not going to be noticeable as far as community service goes. I was happy that it was Piedmont," Taylor said.
"We return our profits to the communities we serve by reinvesting in the care provided in those communities,” Brown stated. “Healthcare is more than just hospitals. Ambulatory settings like primary care, urgent care and surgery centers are an important part of the care delivery network. Connecting all the pieces as well as having access to appropriate acute care when it is needed is key to creating a seamless experience for our patients. This is how we plan to invest in these communities.”
Piedmont's hospitals have received a number of A ratings by the Leapfrog Group. Since spring 2018. Piedmont has had as many or more hospitals with A’s than any other system in Georgia. HCA Healthcare is the only system in Georgia to match those rankings.
Cartersville Medical Center is a 119-bed acute care hospital that includes a 43-bed emergency department, with a level III trauma center.
Eastside Medical Center is a 310-bed multi-campus hospital on the east side of Atlanta. Coliseum Medical Centers includes a pair of hospitals with 310 beds and the Coliseum Northside facility has 103 beds.
The Piedmont Healthcare system includes 11 hospitals, 35 Piedmont Urgent Care centers, 25 QuickCare locations, and a network of over 2,600 employed and independent physicians.