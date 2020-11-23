As Floyd County continues to rack up new COVID-19 cases, other areas in Northwest Georgia -- especially Whitfield County -- appear to be out of control.
Whitfield County reported 1,106 new cases in the past two weeks, compared to Floyd's also-high number of 430 cases. Both of those new case counts are underreported by the state, which does not include rapid testing in its daily numbers.
Gordon, Bartow, Walker, Catoosa, Murray and Polk all have high transmission indicators -- defined by the Georgia Department of Public Health as over 100 cases and a 10% positivity rate in a period of two weeks.
Another number that is very high is the number of COVID-19 patients housed at Floyd Medical Center and Redmond Regional Medical Center.
According to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, FMC has 57 positive patients and Redmond is housing 31. The number of patients has been rising slowly since October and, while it varies, continues to stay high.
In Region C -- which includes Floyd County -- 22.4% of patients hospitalized are COVID-19 patients, according to the Georgia Geospatial Information Office. In that same region, 90% of inpatient hospital beds are in use.
Multiple areas in the state are in a similar position.
Across the state, 77.8% of inpatient hospital beds are in use and 87.3% of ICU beds are in use.
Georgia reported 1,827 new COVID-19 cases on Monday bringing the state's overall total to 406,220. Floyd County reported 24 new cases Monday for a total of 4,851.
If there's any good news locally it is that, despite the continuing high number of cases, Floyd County's mortality rate for COVID-19 patients has stayed consistently below the state's average.
Georgia's mortality rate for COVID-19 has averaged 2.13% while Floyd's mortality rate is at 1.46%, according to GIO stats. The mortality rate nationwide has averaged around 2.1%.
As of Monday, 71 Floyd County residents have died from COVID-19, eight of those in November.