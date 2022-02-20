Over 70 Floyd County residents have died from COVID-19 so far in 2022, according to data reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health and Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor.
Proctor reported 31 covid-related deaths in January, while the DPH reported 43 in February so far. With the additional 70 deaths this year, Floyd County has had 384 COVID-related deaths since 2020, according to the Georgia DPH.
However, the majority of these recent deaths were caused by long term COVID-19 infections, according to the coroner, who added that most of the people who died also had underlying medical conditions.
“COVID deaths are actually down; it’s not really an increase. The ones who are dying now had been sick for a couple of months,” Proctor said.
A majority of these deaths were caused by side effects and other illnesses related to the disease, such as respiratory failure due to covid pneumonia, he explained.
“Most of them had multiple underlying medical conditions as well, such as diabetes, renal disease, obesity and extensive cardiovascular disease. A lot of things like that have really come into play,” Proctor said.
He also said many of the recent deaths are people who are much older.
So far, the omicron variant hasn’t had the same mortality impact that delta and other virus variants have had on Floyd County.
“The omicron variant is not as serious. People are getting sick, but it’s not killing people,” Proctor said.
While omicron has caused a lot more infections than other variants, most infections have been mild and cases are beginning to die down.
What makes omicron different from previous covid variants is the increase in the number of spike proteins, or the receptor binding domain. Because of this, it has a greater ability to infect the tissue in the nasal passages and the bronchial tissue in the lungs.