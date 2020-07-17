"One of many layers:" How masks protect against COVID-19

Over the last few weeks, masks seem to be at the forefront of almost every argument involving the coronavirus pandemic and many people may be wondering how exactly do masks work to protect against the virus.
Harbin Clinic's chief medical officer Dr. Ed McBride broke down some of the science of masks and some of the rumors surrounding masks that has taken over many people's social media news feeds.
While scientists are learning more and more about the virus every day, they do know for sure that the virus spreads through respiratory droplets -- primarily from coughs and sneezes.
"There's some discussion right now whether or not the actual act of breathing is sufficient to an individual to spread respiratory particles into the air to another person," McBride said.
Masking and face coverings come into play when a person carries the virus. This person could be asymptomatic and not even know they have COVID-19, but by wearing a mask, regardless if you have it or not, helps minimize the risk of spread.
Both McBride and Logan Boss, the public information officer for the Northwest Georgia Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health, emphasized how masking is one of many layers in protection against the coronavirus.
Boss said the best way to help decrease the spread of the virus is by wearing a mask and social distancing at the same time.
"The mask is just one of several layers of virus protection, like distancing and hand washing," Boss said.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the DPH originally didn't encourage mask wearing, deeming it useless, but then learned more and more about how the virus spreads and changed its recommendations.
"We should have told people to wear cloth masks right off the bat," he said.
As many people debate online whether it is safe to wear a mask or not, Boss said he doesn't recommend a child under the age of two to wear a mask.
McBride said some people can't wear a mask for health reasons, but the person would have to have some sort of serious chronic respiratory condition, such as Emphysema. That being said, the doctor recommends people with these conditions to not go out at all since they would be more at risk of getting seriously ill.
Boss went on to debunk social media rumors about masks, such as the idea of wearing a mask while sick making a person more sick.
"There's no truth to that myth," he said.
Both he and McBride said wearing masks doesn't increase the amount of carbon dioxide a person breathes in.
Although many people are seen wearing face shields in public, McBride said they mostly protect the eyes. If a person wears a face shield, he recommends wearing a mask as well.
Rome native and local runner Spencer Musick decided to prove a point with the importance of mask wearing by running a 10K while wearing a mask the whole time. After finishing at 42 minutes and 59 seconds, he said the heat was more of a problem than the mask.
"I mainly did this because I think taking care of the community is important and something that I'm not seeing enough of," he said. "We're kind of all in this together and if I can run a 10K in 42 minutes and 59 seconds, you can wear a mask to Walmart for 20 minutes."
McBride said the best advice he can give people is to avoid large gatherings, wear a mask at all possible times, and avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes.
"What we're learning as this pandemic is evolving is it's taking multiple layers to reduce the spread of infection," McBride said.