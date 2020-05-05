As time goes on, and epidemiologists find more people who test positive for COVID-19 across the state, most Northwest Georgia counties have slowly dropped down the state-published county by county list.
In early March through April, the Department of Public Health list had Bartow County and Floyd County in the top 10 of Georgia's 159 counties for number of infections.
That's changed somewhat.
The nearby counties with the highest number of confirmed coronavirus infections are Cobb, Cherokee, Carroll and Bartow counties. But, Bartow -- which in early March was in the top five counties regularly after a large infection at a church choir service -- now ranks 16.
Cobb County still has the fourth most number of positive confirmed cases at 1,856, with 499 hospitalizations and 101 people dead.
Cherokee County comes in at ninth in the state with 509 confirmed cases, 91 hospitalizations and 14 deaths resulting from a COVID-19 infection.
Carroll County has 383 positive cases, 73 people hospitalized and 15 deaths.
Bartow County has 345 positive cases, 121 people hospitalized and 31 deaths.
As for Floyd County the number of new cases reported by the state hasn't tapered off, but have for the most part stayed in the single digits per day. As of Tuesday at noon, Floyd County's number remained at 150 confirmed cases.
Only on three days since the first reported case March 8 has the number of new confirmed cases moved into the double digits. On March 31, April 1 and April 13 there were 19, 20 and 10 new cases reported respectively.
Those jumps in new cases locally directly correlate with a statewide increase in testing in the end of March and beginning of April and when the virus hit the Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center hard in early to mid-April.
When looking at new cases on a day by day basis, even the newly reported numbers on the state reports are generally several days old. The lag time is the difference between when a person is tested and when the result is confirmed.
Gathering and publishing data in nearly real time has a lot of difficulties, especially concerning the new coronavirus. For instance, the DPH released that there are 29,560 Georgians who have been infected with COVID-19 as of noon on Tuesday. That's all reported cases that have been lab confirmed.
The state doesn't adjust numbers for those who are no longer positive for COVID-19, so the totals reported will never go down.
In one graph published on the DPH website shows the daily reported number of new cases statewide. At first glance, it appears that the number of new reported cases over the past 14 days is decreasing. Those recent cases are shown in a shaded area and there's a listed notation to the information -- many new cases over the past 14 days may not be accounted for. That happens for many reasons -- for instance, illnesses either haven't been reported or test results may still be pending. The takeaway is those numbers which are initially lower in that 14 day period are likely to rise.
Local long term care facilities
Of the 334 nursing homes with at least one positive COVID-19 case listed on a statewide Department of Community Health Report, seven are in Floyd County. The report only includes information for facilities with 25 beds or more.
The number of cases in these reports are cumulative and only appear to be updated when they increase. While they're an indicator of the extent of an infection at a long term care facility, even a recent report may not be a clear picture of the current number of infections at that facility.
Chulio Hills Health and Rehab:
- Residents: 76
- COVID positive residents: 0
- Resident deaths: 0
- COVID positive staff: 3
Evergreen Health and Rehabilitation Center:
- Residents: 91
- COVID positive residents: 0
- Resident deaths: 0
- COVID positive staff: 1
Fifth Avenue Health Care:
- Residents: 78
- COVID positive residents: 1
- Resident deaths: 0
- COVID positive staff: 2
PruittHealth - Rome:
- Residents: 94
- COVID positive residents: 0
- Resident deaths: 0
- COVID positive staff: 1
Rome Health and Rehabilitation Center:
- Residents: 57
- COVID positive residents: 25
- Resident deaths: 4
- COVID positive staff: 36
Seven Hills Place:
- Residents: 27
- COVID positive residents: 0
- Resident deaths: 0
- COVID positive staff: 1
Winthrop Health and Rehabilitation:
- Residents: 83
- COVID positive residents: 0
- Resident deaths: 0
- COVID positive staff: 1