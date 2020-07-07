The number of people newly infected with COVID-19 in Floyd County rose by 35 on Tuesday, according to Department of Public Health reports.
At the same time, there were 30 people who had tested positive for COVID-19 being treated in local hospitals -- 24 at Floyd Medical Center and 6 at Redmond Regional Medical Center.
There's no question that testing has increased and lines down Shorter Avenue early this week spoke to the desire for more testing.
However, prior to the July 4 holiday, Dr. Gary Voccio, the health director for Georgia Department of Public Health Northwest Health District, earlier stated more testing doesn't solely account for the higher number of infected people.
"In addition to increased transmission, increased testing may be turning up more cases that were previously unrecognized. Our district testing has doubled since early June, growing from 600 tests per week to 1,200 per week," Voccio said in a statement last week. "Over the past several weeks, we’ve seen an increase in the number of people getting tested for COVID-19. Testing to diagnose people with COVID-19 as soon as possible after symptoms develop is a very important step in reducing transmission."
Those increases people testing positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus as well as hospitalizations at this point have not resulted in any additional deaths. Floyd County has not had a fatality attributed to the disease since late May.
Many of the newer cases and hospitalizations have been younger adults and regionally there have been stark increases in many counties in Northwest Georgia. On Tuesday, Polk County had 31 new cases, Gordon had 11 new cases and Whitfield County continued a sharp upward trend with 98 new cases.
Marketing the mask
Gov. Brian Kemp’s office has launched a marketing campaign for Georgia businesses to show they are keeping up good social distancing, sanitizing and masking practices amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The voluntary campaign comes as Kemp and state health officials continue urging Georgians to wear masks in public, though the governor has steered clear of issuing any mandatory mask-wearing order.
Kemp has faced mounting pressure from health experts and many local officials to take more mandatory measures on masks after steadily loosening restrictions on businesses and social gatherings since May.
He was scheduled Tuesday for conference calls with President Donald Trump and governors to discuss the coronavirus response, as well as with local government officials, business owners and faith-based leaders to talk about Georgia’s health guidelines.
“As we continue to fight COVID-19, we want to ensure Georgia businesses and the public are abiding by public health guidance in order to keep Georgia healthy and open for business,” Kemp said in a statement.
Per the “Georgia Safety Promise” campaign, businesses can request signs and graphics to post on their premises or social media. The idea is to show a business’ commitment to washing hands, wearing masks, sanitizing surfaces and having patrons and employees keep six feet apart.
The aim is to spread awareness of the importance of following health guidelines in Georgia amid a recent rise in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations following Memorial Day weekend.
“The promise to practice social distancing, to wear a face covering in public and to wash your hands is a small commitment that will have a powerful, positive impact on the future of our state,” said Georgia Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey.