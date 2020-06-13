Floyd County has had 367 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the current pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health on Saturday, an increase of 11 since Thursday.
The daily status report on the DPH website shows no new deaths or hospitalizations in the county, but the number of new cases confirmed since the first of June is close to 100.
Georgia has taken steps to increase testing and has allowed some restrictions on businesses and public gatherings to expire, including ending capacity limits for restaurants and lifting the shelter-in-place order for many people 65-years and older.
Surrounding counties have seen a similar trend to Floyd County, with new cases being reported but numbers of deaths and hospitalizations related to the virus remaining flat.
Polk County has had 162 cases, while Chattooga County has had 34 and Bartow County is at 542, according to Saturday’s report. A total of 56,801 cases have been reported statewide, with more than 2,400 deaths.
The number of COVID-19 patients in Floyd County’s hospitals remained at five for the third day in a row Saturday, with all of them being treated at Floyd Medical Center.
The Georgia Department of Public Health updates the COVID-19 Daily Status Report each day at 3 p.m. at dph.georgia.gov.