Floyd County held steady Sunday with 367 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
The daily status report on the DPH website shows no new deaths -- but three more local residents have been hospitalized with serious symptoms in the past few days.
There have been a total of 46 people from Rome and Floyd County hospitalized since tracking began, and 15 deaths. The number of new cases confirmed since the first of June is close to 100.
Georgia has taken steps to increase testing and has allowed some restrictions on businesses and public gatherings to expire, including ending capacity limits for restaurants and lifting the shelter-in-place order for many people 65-years and older.
Surrounding counties have seen a similar trend to Floyd County, with new cases being reported but numbers of deaths and hospitalizations related to the virus rising slowly or remaining flat.
Polk County has had 164 cases -- up two from Saturday -- while Chattooga County remained at 34 cases. Bartow County's total rose by one, to 543. The neighboring county has had 147 hospitalizations and 39 deaths attributed to the virus.
Statewide, an increase of 880 positive cases was reported Sunday, bringing the total to 57,681. Of those residents infected, 9,248 had symptoms serious enough to require hospitalization -- about 16% -- and 2,451 have died.
The Georgia Department of Public Health updates the COVID-19 Daily Status Report each day at 3 p.m. at dph.georgia.gov.