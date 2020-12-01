One of two Floyd County Schools' public meetings concerning the proposed closures of two schools has been moved to Coosa High.
"Due to the increased spread of COVID-19 in Floyd County, the Cave Spring community meeting that was previously scheduled to take place in the Cave Spring Elementary auditorium on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. is being moved to the Coosa High School auditorium to allow for ample social distancing," a FCS statement read. "Masks will be required to attend."
The high school is at 4454 Alabama Highway.
The meeting concerning Glenwood Primary School will still be on Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Armuchee High School, 4203 Martha Berry Highway.
The plan to close the two community schools has seen a lot of pushback from parents and community members.
FCS Superintendent Glenn White said earlier that the school system is in a place where they have no choice.
The school system has too many buildings, White said, and not enough students. Closing the two schools would be just a part of a long term plan to ensure the system’s fiscal strength, he said, with more closings likely.
In the past several years, the school system has been faced with dropping tax revenues and declining student populations. That leads to a financial pinch and they’re still footing the bill for maintaining facilities designed for a larger student population.
This isn’t the first time the school system has shuttered a facility. Midway Primary School on Rockmart Highway was closed in 2015, and McHenry Primary will officially close after the sixth and seventh grade graders shift to the new Pepperell Middle School, once it is completed.