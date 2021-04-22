Police news

Martha Berry Highway near Berry College opened back up at 10 a.m. after a  fatal head on collision earlier this morning.

The wreck between a silver small sedan and a dark grey Ford SUV has all bu stopped traffic in the area. Traffic on the bypass and Armuchee Connector was heavily congested from around 7:30 a.m. until around 9:30 a.m.

As of 8:15 a.m. medical personnel at the scene were removing the remains of an occupant of the silver small sedan. 

Investigators had been on the scene investigating the wreck.

